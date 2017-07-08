'Atomic' blast takes place at raceway

ATOMIC CITY — A Kid Appreciation Race will take place at the Atomic City Speedway at 7 p.m. tonight (Saturday), while a fundraiser to aid the family of flagger Austin Welch, who died this month in an ATV accident, as well as Dustin “Dusty Bee” Johns, will be held Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22.

In 2015, Johns began leaking Cerebral Spinal Fluid (CSF) one day after he sneezed and coughed at the same time while picking his two sons up.

The sneeze caused a hole in the dura mater in his sinuses. That was almost 18 months ago; since then he has been through approximately 12 surgeries to repair the hole and is facing another procedure.

The leaking CSF has caused him severe headaches that are preventing him from being able to work now.

Throughout the last year-and-a-half, Johns has faced life with a positive attitude and has started the “Bee Happy” movement on Facebook to help others who are facing difficulties keep a positive attitude during their trials and troubles.

“It all started as a place I could remind people that trials don’t define us! I felt inspired as I got sick, that I needed to be open, and vulnerable with my feelings,” Johns said. “But we have evolved; and turned into a group of people who want to highlight, and thank those amongst us who are examples of strength.

“There are examples of people all around me being positive.”

Johns is a graduate of Blackfoot High School.

He spent 10 years at Z103 and the last two years with Star 98. He is a single father of two boys who are almost 5-and 6-years old.

For more information, call (208) 604-7630.