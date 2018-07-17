Attorneys vie for First Appearance opportunities

Three Blackfoot attorneys met with the Bingham County Commissioners on Wednesday, July 11, to offer a team approach for handling first appearances for indigent (poor, needy) clients. First appearances take place in court.

Before this standard was established by the Idaho State Public Defense Commission (PDC), defendants did not have legal representation at their first appearance.

In a first appearance, judges read the misdemeanor or felony charge(s) to the defendant that has been filed against him or her and the maximum penalty he or she is facing. In this hearing, bond is argued and set.

"(Attorneys for the first appearance) would be there to help set bail," Bingham County Commission Chair Ladd Carter said.

The full story can be read in the Wednesday, July 18, edition of the Morning News.