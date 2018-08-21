Avoiding Back-to-School Blind Spots

School is coming. Routine comprehensive eye exams can help a child's academic success.

Optometrist Dr. Fredrick Downard of the Blackfoot Walmart said, "In schools, vision screening is often only done in certain grades, like the first and fourth grades, or for students who are referred with problems."

He continued, "I know money is often tight; I have received school screening forms in December when school is halfway over. The child could be missing out on half a year of learning."

"For kids, whatever they are seeing, that's normal," Downard said.

