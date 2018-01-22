Award-winning author comes to Blackfoot Library

Idaho Falls romance and western writer Carla Kelly is offering a "musical book talk" at the Blackfoot Public Library starting at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 24. She will read and provide commentary on her book, My Loving Vigil Keeping. Between Kelly's commentary, the southeast Idaho music group Eryri will perform Welsh music mentioned in Kelly's book. The program is free and open to the public. The program is expected to run about an hour.

My Loving Vigil Keeping is both a work of historical fiction, a western, and a romance. The plot is focused on the Welsh miners of Scofield, Utah and a young Mormon school teacher who moves there. The background story in the book is an accident at the mine.

Now mostly deserted, Scofield was once the site of one of the first large coal mines in Utah. In 1900, it was also the site of the largest mining accident in the United States, with the loss of more than 200 miners. The actual number of the dead is a matter of dispute.

In the 118 years since the accident that killed over 200 coal miners, the Scofield disaster now ranks as the fifth worst mining accident in the country. The town and mine site are now a state park. The names on the tombstones in the Scofield cemetery are a mute testament to the Cornish and Welsh miners who died in the 1900 explosion.

Kelly started her career with short stories in the western genre. On of her very first efforts was a story that won a coveted Spur Award from the Western Writers of America in 1978. She won another Spur in 1981. Since then, she has won two Rita Awards from the Romance Writers of America and three Whitney Awards from the LDStorymakers. She has published 40 books and almost as many short stories. She usually writes an average of two books a year.

Kelly will have some of her books for sale after library program.