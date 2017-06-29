B & L Floral is closing after three decades

After 31 years in business, Lela Hansen of B & L Floral and Gifts in Riverside is closing. Her family is hosting an open house from 3-6 p.m. on Monday, July 3, at the shop at 697 W. Hwy. 39 in Riverside.

B & L Floral and Gifts shares space with B & L Specialties, her son, Lyle's, business. B & L Specialties will remain open at 697 W. Hwy. 39 in Riverside. Business hours for the specialty store are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. The phone number is (208) 684-3300.

"It has been nice being in a family business," Hansen said.

"I thank all the people in the Snake River, Blackfoot, Aberdeen, Springfield and Shelley areas for supporting me for so many years," she said. "If it had not been for all those people, I would not have had a business."

