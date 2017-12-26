Barnes named city employee of the year

Jessica Barnes was named the Employee of the Year for the City of Blackfoot in December.

Barnes is the laboratory manager of the Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) for the City of Blackfoot. She was nominated for this honor by Rex Moffat, Superintendent of the WWTP.

Asked how the employee is selected, Moffat said, “All department heads put in a name or names to be recognized, explaining why the employee should be recognized. The 11 department heads then vote.”

