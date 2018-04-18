Basic American Foods gives grant for well at Lillian Vallely Elementary

Basic American Foods gave a check for $8,287 to the Lillian Vallely Elementary School (LVS) on Tuesday to help the school build a well.

"The school has a domestic well, but since the school services more than 30 people, a public water system is needed," Lillian Vallely School Business Manager Kathy McDaniel said. "We are doing testing and hired an engineering firm to help us meet the state codes."

The Lillian Vallely School teaches students in grades K-5. The students are taught Idaho core standards, literature and Native American culture with a Christian emphasis.

To read the full story, see it in the Wednesday, April 18, edition of the Morning News.