Battle for Blackfoot baseball tournament starts on Thursday

Nearly 70 Little League baseball teams from around the Intermountain area will be descending on Blackfoot for the start of the Annual Battle at Blackfoot Tournament. Play will begin as early as 8 a.m. around the Blackfoot area and at various times, fields at the Baseball Complex, Blackfoot High School and the city fields next to State Hospital South will all be in use.

With players, parents and fans of the teams from Idaho, Utah, Nevada and Wyoming all gathering to see who will win the Battle of Blackfoot, they would all appreciate the support of the community in attendance cheering them on throughout the play that will continue through Saturday afternoon.

