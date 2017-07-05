Battle at Blackfoot scheduled

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

BLACKFOOT - A total of 64 baseball teams will be invading the Blackfoot area beginning Thursday morning to participate in the annual Battle at Blackfoot Little League Baseball Tournament. The teams have been broken down into three age groups, 13-15 years of age, 11-12 years of age and 9-10 years of age. The teams will coming to Blackfoot from Idaho, Wyoming and Utah.

Play will take place at three different sets of ball fields, with the youngest age group beginning at the fields at Memorial Park. The six fields there will be in play beginning at 9:45 a.m. and all six fields will be used for the entire day on Thursday and Friday.

