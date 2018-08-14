Beasley to serve from four-to 24 years for sexual abuse of minors

Jeffrey Darrell Beasley, 61, was sentenced for two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 16. Seventh Judicial District Judge Bruce Pickett sentenced him to serve four years determinate and 20 years indeterminate on each count. That is a minimum of four years and not more than 24 years in prison in the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC). The sentences will run concurrently.

Beasley must register as a sex offender. He was taken into custody immediately and is currently housed in the Bingham County Jail awaiting transportation to the IDOC.

Judge Pickett gave him credit for 47 days previously served in jail.

