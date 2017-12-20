Beautiful holiday home

For more than five years, people have been driving by 2780 Teeples Dr. and not only admiring the beautiful holiday decorations, but also listening to the synced Christmas music and maybe a few candy canes handed out by members of the Wood family, who has been invalid with this labor of love.

It’s a marvelous display that begins on Thanksgiving and runs through New Year’s Day, each evening beginning at 5 p.m. Visitors can hear up to 11 songs in the 30-minute presentation.

"We obviously love this time of year," said Scott Wood, a native of Blackfoot and an engineer at ON Semi Conductors in Pocatello. "When I was young, my father took me to Salt Lake to see Temple Square and displays in Ogden, so I grew up loving such decorations."

When he grew up and had his own home and family, he took those wonderful memories to heart, putting up his own display.

