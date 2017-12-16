BHS delivers toys to Children's Community Christmas Project

Each year, students at Blackfoot High School raise money at an auction to be able to buy toys for the Children's Community Christmas Project. Members of the Student Council purchased $2,800 worth of toys this week and brought the toys and eight bikes to the Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency (SEICAA). Student council member Katelyn Elkins said, 'It was fun shopping at Walmart and seeing the long register tape; we have been able to help 200 children this Christmas.'