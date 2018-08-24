BHS girls' soccer runs for Santa's Helpers

The Blackfoot High School Girls' Soccer team ran a 5K (3.2 miles) on Friday afternoon to raise money for Santa's Helpers. It took 48 minutes for all 33 teams members to cross the finish line.

Members of both the varsity and junior varsity teams asked local businesses to donate for Santa's Helpers. The donations totaled $2,355 on Friday, with more to come.

Blackfoot Police Officer Greg Austin said, "Each year, kids are turned away from this program for lack of funds. This will really help."

