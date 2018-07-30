BHS grad serves in Africa

A Blackfoot High School and recent University of Montana graduate spent four weeks in Uganda.

Heidi Dreher is a member of the 2018 Global Grizzlies student group at the University of Montana. Each year the group raise money to fund a four-week medical service trip to a third-world country.

"We decided to go to Iganga, Uganda and work in the Iganga District Hospital," Dreher said.

It took the group 50 hours of travel to reach their destination.

"We definitely all experienced the culture shock just from the drive from the airport in Entebbe to our new home in Iganga," Dreher said. "People are very poor there and life is very difficult. Clean water, balanced meals, and safety are all concerns that Ugandans still deal with."

While working in the hospital, the students would accompany the doctors in rounds, performing the routine vital sign checks on the patients.

"I thought it was amazing to see how creative the healthcare workers got to perform procedures with a lack of, or limited resources," she said. "The language barrier was difficult to navigate because even their English was hard to understand due to their thick accents."

The students stayed with host families who provided their meals and taught them how to make some of their native foods. Dreher said her host family (Mama Beat, Frida, Michael, Keleb and Michael & Frida's children) was the best part of the trip. The worst part? The climate.

