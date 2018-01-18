Bicycle Accident on Hwy 91

A collision between a juvenile male on a bicycle and a white Jeep Cherokee closed southbound Hwy 91 and eastbound W. Judicial St. between 4:30 and 5 p.m. on Jan. 17. Lt. Croft of the Blackfoot Police Department said that the bicyclist did not appear to have any observable serious injuries at the accident site. He was sent to the emergency room in an ambulance for examination. There were no other reported injuries. The bike rider was riding westbound in the Hwy 91 cross walk when hit by the southbound Jeep Cherokee. Fault for the accident is under investigation.