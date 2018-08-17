Big building code gets public hearing

The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Commission approved a public hearing for the city's proposed commercial property design standards at their meeting on Thursday evening.

These standards, if they become part of the city's ordinances, will regulated the appearance of all new construction for commercial developments greater than 25,000 square feet. They would be apply to all new buildings in all commercial zone districts, the central business district, the highway business district, and in M1 industrial zoning districts.

The public hearing will be on September 25.

