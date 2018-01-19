Big crowd at Blackfoot School Board meeting

The public seating for the Jan. 18 Blackfoot school board meeting was standing room only with students and parents filling the room. The winners of the state drama competition from Blackfoot High School and the team members of the winning Mountain View Middle School wrestling program were commended by the school board. The conference trophy for wrestling was displayed on the conference table facing the public for the rest of the meeting.

The first half hour of business was a report by Brian Kress, the district superintendent. Kress provided statistics of the district's performance to the board prior to the meeting and asked for feedback, which was mostly favorable. He also reviewed the recent positive interactions with the Indian Education Advisory Committee and their good relationship with the district.

As part of his report, Kress discussed that the Blackfoot School District is the second-most diverse district in the state, including four of the most diverse schools. The board was unanimously enthusiastic about the diversity of both the students and cultures represented in the district.

Teresa Rowe, district business manager, gave a detailed breakdown of the district's December 2017 finances. There were no financial surprises and no significant changes compared to the previous report or this time last year.

The final presentation in the report portion of the meeting was a review of the pearsonrealize.com math curriculum support system. This system was piloted last year and is now being deployed throughout the district's school, from kindergarten to grade 12. Despite some initial student resistance to the computerized math coaching, reception of the system appears to be good on the part of both students and teachers. One advantage of the system is the presentation of problems in ISAT format, which gives students practice in the navigating ISAT tests.

Board trustee Bonnie Hepworth expressed concern that the pearsonrealize.com software was "teaching to the ISAT" instead of helping students gain meaningful understanding of mathematics. Kress replied that teaching the students to do better on the ISAT was the "unintended consequence of the system teaching a deeper understanding of math." He made the point that by teaching math better, the students naturally would perform better on the ISATs.

The business portion of the meeting saw the passage of four different agenda times. The first was the approval of the districts Indian Policies and Procedures, which has been under development for the last three meetings. The second item was the approval of school handbooks. These were previously commented upon by the board and presented at the meeting for final approval. The third item was the request by the district administration to solicit bids for a new district-wide internet service contract. The last item was the approval of the 2018-2019 calendar.

After the passage of the four business agenda items, the board ended the open session of the meeting at 7:45 p.m. and went into executive session.