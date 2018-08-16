Bingham Academy tops in Idaho

The Idaho Department of Education issued lists of both the worst and best performing publicly-funded schools in the state on Wednesday.

Bingham Academy is the only school in Bingham County to make the list of the 44 best.

To make it on the top-performers, high schools had to reach the 90th percentile for any category, including standardized tests in English or math, graduation rates, participation in advanced opportunities or growth in English language proficiency.

"We didn't even know this was coming," said Bingham Academy's principal Mark Fisk. "We first heard about it when we saw the announcement in the Idaho Education News. We were pleasantly surprised to see it."

