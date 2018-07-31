Bingham County 4-H Fair ends Wednesday

The Bingham County 4-H Fair ends today, Wednesday, Aug. 1, at the conclusion of the Market Animal Sale. The market sale begins at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Goddard Pavilion on the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.

The Buyers' Barbecue for buyers at the market sale is from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on the fairgrounds.

Other competitions scheduled on Wednesday include:

—the Dairy Goat show begins at 8 a.m. The does in the Dairy Goat show are shown with a full udder. It is age specific for the goats—three to six months, six to nine months, nine to 12 months, etc.

—Livestock Judging starts at 9 a.m. 4-H members can earn college scholarships in this competition.

—The Round Robin competition is from 1-3 p.m. This competition determines the Champion of Champion. Each Champion and Reserve Champion in each species—sheep, goat, beef, swine and rabbit—are judged on the knowledge and handling of each species.

A 4-H Archery Shoot, for 4-H members only, will take place from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and the 12-:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the east arena infield. There will be certified instruction. Bows/arrows/safety equipment is provided. This activity is for 4-H members only, ages 8-18. The 4-H member must have turned 8 by Jan. 1, 2018.

In the Needlecraft Building is a Sandwich Art activity from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. From 3-5 p.m., projects and Family Consumer Science Awards will be released.

