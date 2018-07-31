Bingham County 4-H Fair ends Wednesday

Five-year-old Kodi Pratt raises sheep. She has a heard of 35 mamas and likes to brush them. Last year, she donated one of her lambs to the 4-H Endowment Fund that provides scholarships for 4-H members. Last year, her sheep raised more than $5,000 for the Endowment Fund. This year, she will donate either Poopie Pants (shown with her) or Sparkles to this program, whichever animal shows better. 'We believe in this program,' her father, Jake Pratt, said. 'Someday she might need it.' The Market Animal Sale beginMeesha Pharis won the Senior Goat Showmanship competition on Tuesday at the Bingham County 4-H Fair. Josiah Barber of Blackfoot had the heaviest bull in the Cattle Kids competition. His bull, Oreo, weighed 307 pounds.
The Bingham County 4-H Fair ends today, Wednesday, Aug. 1, at the conclusion of the Market Animal Sale. The market sale begins at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Goddard Pavilion on the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.
The Buyers' Barbecue for buyers at the market sale is from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on the fairgrounds.
Other competitions scheduled on Wednesday include:
—the Dairy Goat show begins at 8 a.m. The does in the Dairy Goat show are shown with a full udder. It is age specific for the goats—three to six months, six to nine months, nine to 12 months, etc.
—Livestock Judging starts at 9 a.m. 4-H members can earn college scholarships in this competition.
—The Round Robin competition is from 1-3 p.m. This competition determines the Champion of Champion. Each Champion and Reserve Champion in each species—sheep, goat, beef, swine and rabbit—are judged on the knowledge and handling of each species.
A 4-H Archery Shoot, for 4-H members only, will take place from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and the 12-:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the east arena infield. There will be certified instruction. Bows/arrows/safety equipment is provided. This activity is for 4-H members only, ages 8-18. The 4-H member must have turned 8 by Jan. 1, 2018.
In the Needlecraft Building is a Sandwich Art activity from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. From 3-5 p.m., projects and Family Consumer Science Awards will be released.
