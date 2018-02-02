Bingham County sending six wrestlers to Hall of Fame Classic

The state of wrestling in Bingham County is great. In fact, it probably couldn't be better. Led by the selection of the 'Four Aces' of Shelley, undefeated wrestler Nathan Sargent of Blackfoot and two time defending state champion Destin Summers of Snake River, the six wrestlers from Bingham County have a combined record in the neighborhood of 240-11 if you count the matches that have taken place this week.

This group has been selected to participate in the annual Idaho Wrestling Hall of Fame Classic which will take place in Boise at Bishop Kelly High School on Saturday and each will have one exhibition match against a fellow competitor in their weight class. The selection committee selects two wrestlers from the entire state, regardless of the classification that their own school is represented in. Wrestlers from 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A were nominated and the process has produced a very entertaining program lasting two days for the wrestlers.

