Bingham County senior center trip to Temple Square

The Bingham County Senior Citizens Center in Blackfoot is organizing a trip to Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, December 4. The all-day trip costs $90 per person and includes transportation to and from Temple Square, lunch and a three-course dinner at the Garden Restaurant.

Dinner will be a choice of salmon, chicken or meat loaf. The Garden Restaurant is on the 10th floor of the former Hotel Utah building and offers excellent views of the Christmas lights at Temple Square.

The last day to sign up for the trip is Monday, December 3. For more information or to make a trip reservation, call the senior center at (208) 785-4714.