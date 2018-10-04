Bingham Crisis Center honors victims

As part of their multi-event program to commemorate October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Bingham Crisis Center (BCC) held an evening vigil at Jensen Grove Park Wednesday. The purpose of the vigil was to honor those who are or have been victims of domestic violence. It was also to raise awareness about domestic violence and let people know that there is help available to get out of domestic violence situations.

