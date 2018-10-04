Bingham Crisis Center honors victims

At a Wednesday night vigil in Jensen Grove Park, the Bingham Crisis Center released black balloons in honor of the 12 Idaho domestic violence deaths since the beginning of the year, plus purple and white balloons for the women and children which the center sheltered in 2017.The Bingham Crisis Center held a vigil to commemorate the victims of domestic violence on Wednesday evening at Jensen Grove Park. Before the vigil formally started, the center set up a table with literature on preventing domestic violence and memorabilia honoring those that the center has been able to help.
By: 
Catie Clark
Reporter
cclark@am-news.com
Thursday, October 4, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

As part of their multi-event program to commemorate October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Bingham Crisis Center (BCC) held an evening vigil at Jensen Grove Park Wednesday. The purpose of the vigil was to honor those who are or have been victims of domestic violence. It was also to raise awareness about domestic violence and let people know that there is help available to get out of domestic violence situations.
Read the entire story in the print edition of the Morning News.

Category: