Bingham Memorial Hospital launches Hall of Healing Heroes

The launch of the "Hall of Healing Heroes Adoption Program" at Bingham Memorial Hospital (BMH) took place on Friday morning with the revealing of the first placard ceremony to honor healing heroes throughout history.

Dr. John W. Harris adopted the first portrait to honor his wife, Shirley Harris. The portrait is of Mother Teresa of Calcutta (1910-1997) who was the founder of the Order of the Missionaries of Charity, a Roman Catholic congregation of women dedicated to helping the poor. Considered one of the greatest humanitarians of the 20th century, she was canonized as Saint Teresa of Calcutta in 2016. For more information, contact the Halls of Healing Heroes Adoption Program Coordinator, Michael Harris, at (208) 785-3536, on his cell at (208) 346-0599 or email at maharris@binghammemorial.org.