Bingham's Distinguished Young Women

Four high school seniors from Bingham County will compete in the Distinguished Young Women (DYW) of Idaho program on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 5 and 6. The program will take place at The Colonial Theater, 450 A Street, in Idaho Falls.

The four from Bingham County are: Olivia Arave, Blackfoot; Taite Baldwin, Snake River; Kawehi Beck, Aberdeen; and Grace Christensen, Firth/Shelley.

High school senior girls from across Idaho will be competing. Participants will compete for $27,500 in college scholarships and the opportunity to represent the state as the Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho for 2019. The program is open to the public. Tickets will be available at the door for $15. The showcases will begin at 7 p.m. Friday night, 10 a.m. Saturday morning with the winner being announced in the showcase that begins at 7 p.m. Saturday night.