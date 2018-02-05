Birdhouses sold to earn funds for BCCLC

Interested in buying a birdhouse?

For his Eagle Scout project, Matthew Yancey has been building birdhouses. His goal is to build 300 birdhouses; he has completed almost 200 birdhouses.

The idea for his project came from Benjamin Parker, a fourth grade teacher at Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center (BCCLC).

"I asked the scouts in my neighborhood if anyone was interested in building birdhouses for an Eagle Scout project," Parker said. "Matthew Yancey responded."

"Ben wanted 250 birdhouses built," Yancey said. "I told him I could build 300. I have learned there's a big difference between 250 and 300. All the wood is cut now."

"Each birdhouse measures about 6x6 inches on the bottom. It's a decent size. Each house is topped by a license plate. Vents are on each side for air flow. It has a pencil perch. Ben (Parker) wanted something related to school."

(The pencil perch can be lengthened or shortened as desired.) The birdhouses are sold for $20 apiece. They can be purchased by calling BCCLC at (208) 782-0744 or visiting the school at 2801 Hunters Loop in Blackfoot.

Proceeds will be used to pay for wood chips for the school's playground, for field trips and for unpaid student lunch balances.

