Blackfoot attorney, Kevin Peterson, arrested

On January 09, 2019, the Blackfoot Police/Bingham County Sheriff’s Detective division arrested Blackfoot attorney Kevin Charles Peterson, 60, of Blackfoot, at the Bingham County Court House. Peterson was booked into the Bingham County Jail without bond for felony burglary, petit theft and DUI.

The case began on January 08, 2019, with a call to the Blackfoot Police reporting a theft in the 200 block of N. W. Main. The investigation continued into the next day where a search warrant was issued for one vehicle, a business office and a residence. Most of the items reported stolen were located during the searches.

No further information is available at this time.