Blackfoot author launches 'Launch'

Jason Joyner's teachers as Blackfoot High School encouraged him to write and he never forgot about that. When he had the time, he kept writing. His work paid off because his first published book entitled 'Launch' was released on Tuesday.

There will be a party to celebrate his first published book on Saturday, July 7, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the XII Stones Cafe at the Blackfoot Chevron on Parkway Drive. The party will have refreshments. It will also feature a photo op with a superhero background and a giveaway.

Joyner's book is in the young adult superhero genre. Little Lamb Books of Fort Worth is the publishing house.

