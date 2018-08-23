Blackfoot back to school night

The line to get in to Back to School Night at the Heritage Sixth Grade School in Blackfoot was out the door and down the sidewalk on Thursday evening.Quinci Barker (middle), sister Addison Barker, and cousin Maddison Leishman smile for the camera at Ridge Crest Elementary School in Blackfoot while accompanying little sister Jordyn Barker (background, pink shirt) who is starting all-day kindergarten in teacher Julia Nilsson's classroom.At Back-to-School Night, second-grader Yaretzi Lira posed at the Groveland Elementary "photo booth" with a glasses to show off her erudition.
By: 
Catie Clark
Reporter
cclark@am-news.com
Thursday, August 23, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

The elementary schools and the Heritage Sixth Grade School in the Blackfoot school district held a "Back to School Night" on Thursday evening.
The event gave students and parents the opportunity to meet their teachers for the upcoming year and check out their classrooms.
The Morning News visited Groveland Elementary School, Ridge Crest Elementary School and the Heritage Sixth Grade School.
