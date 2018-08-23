Blackfoot back to school night
By:
Catie Clark
Thursday, August 23, 2018
Blackfoot, ID
The elementary schools and the Heritage Sixth Grade School in the Blackfoot school district held a "Back to School Night" on Thursday evening.
The event gave students and parents the opportunity to meet their teachers for the upcoming year and check out their classrooms.
The Morning News visited Groveland Elementary School, Ridge Crest Elementary School and the Heritage Sixth Grade School.
