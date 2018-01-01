Blackfoot Broncos back on winning track

The Blackfoot Broncos boys soccer team suffered their first regular season loss in almost three years on Tuesday night when they fell to a good Madison squad by the score of 3-2. A lot of the players and the coaches as well, felt that was a game that the Broncos could have won.

The one thing that the Broncos needed to do more than anything in the world, was to bounce back with a good effort on Thursday, and send a message to the rest of the teams in the High Country Conference that the loss on Tuesday was not the Broncos team that they were going to face the rest of the season.

On Thursday, the Broncos broke out of a scoring funk, possibly taking out their frustrations on a rebuilding Bonneville squad by the final of 9-0.

