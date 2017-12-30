Blackfoot business scene in 2017

“In with the new, out with the old” goes the old saying, but that was never truer in Blackfoot and surrounding areas in 2017.

An article appeared in the publication’s Progress magazine during the summer to aptly describe the condition:

For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. Life is full of these yin-yang moments, so it should not be surprising to learn that for every business that moves from this area (or closes altogether), others have arrived, often locating in the same building vacated just weeks before.

This has happened so often that the Greater Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce has trumped these positive results.

“Things have been tough for some businesses here, but we are a hearty people and have stuck together,” said Julie Ann Goodrich, Director of the Chamber.

“People here work together and that has seen us out of some financial problems. For many of these entities that have closed or moved, we find that we have had some wonderful new businesses opening or relocating here.”

There are any number of reasons for merchants throwing in the towel. Some are personal, some financial, while some businesses look for greener pastures in other locations.

Business Updates

There are currently four such venues in Blackfoot that have aroused the interest of the public and Goodrich commented on these:

Pizza & Pasta Cafe — Owner Bing Lee opened this restaurant (which was formerly Golden China for the past six years, and, in turn, was a Kentucky Fried Chicken before that).

In November 2016, he went from Cantonese to Italian and the place thrived — for a while — but trouble arose and the diner closed.

Working with a partner lasted a short time and the establishment is now closed.

“He (Bing) and a young man tried to put something together, but it did not work out,” Goodrich said. “But he is trying to keep the business open.”

A note on the door of this restaurant stated: “Opening Soon,” but this may be one of the more optimistic messages in recent times considering its recent history.

