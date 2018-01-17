Blackfoot Charter and BCCLC Schools closed Thursday

School has been cancelled at Bingham Academy and the Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center (BCCLC) Middle School and Elementary on Thursday, Jan. 18, to protect students' health. This is in an effort to reduce the spread of the flu virus.

Any extracurricular functions on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 18 and 19, are also cancelled. This includes basketball at the Middle School and League at Bingham Academy.

School and regular activities will resume on Monday, Jan. 22.

Administrator Dr. Fred Ball said, "As many of you are aware, the strain of flu circulating in the U.S. this year is very contagious. While our area has not been affected as badly as some, we want to take preventative measures to slow, and help prevent, the spread."

The CDC (Center for Disease Control) lists the following as preventative measures, “ ... everyday preventive actions (like staying away from people who are sick, covering coughs and sneezes and frequent hand washing) to help slow the spread of germs that cause respiratory (nose, throat, and lungs) illnesses, like flu."

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says: “The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the

nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness … people with the flu are most contagious in the first three to four days after their illness begins. Most experts believe that flu viruses spread mainly by tiny droplets made when people with flu cough, sneeze or talk. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby. Less often, a person might also get flu by touching a surface or object that has flu virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes.”

