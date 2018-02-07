Blackfoot City Council approves fee increases

The Blackfoot City Council voted on Tuesday, Feb. 6, to increase fees for sanitation, the animal center and the golf course. They also tabled a tree removal request.

Mayor Marc Carroll presented the fee increases for the animal shelter. Three were increased and one was reduced.

The cost to microchip an unaltered pet will now be $40, an increase of $10. Boarding was raised from $5 to $10 per day. Dog adoption was set at $130, up $20 from 2017. The increase for dog adoption will cover the cost for a microchip.

"These will make our animal shelter charges commiserate with surrounding communities," said Mayor Marc Carroll.

The fee for cat adoption was dropped to $70, a reduction of $10. The decrease is intended to encourage more adoptions and help reduce the number of felines euthanized.

Vaughn Key from the City streets and sanitation department presented the reasons for the new sanitation charges. The Bingham County landfill has hiked what it bills the City by 25%. To accommodate the new costs, the City must raise garbage collection fees by 3.5 percent. Residential garbage pick-up will increase monthly by $0.53 per 100 gallons. Disposal for the standard 100 gallon garbage can in the City will now cost $15.53 per month. A list of all the increases for larger sizes of cans and dumpsters is available from the City.

The City Council also heard from Scott Hays of Parks and Recreation on a tree removal request that was tabled at a previous meeting. Anderson Realty requested the removal of two large spruce trees along Bergener Blvd, citing insurance concerns. The issue was tabled so the City could research the condition of the trees.

"The City forester has given the two trees an 80% health rating and says they are halfway through their expected life," reported Hays. Neither tree was leaning dangerously and was more than twenty feet from the adjacent commercial building.

The Elks planted the spruces several decades ago as part of a city beautification project. The city decorates these spruces every year during the winter holidays. In 2014, the city removed six spruces on Bergener in response to business concerns that the trees blocked signage.

The City Council voted to table the removal request in order to seek clarification from the business owner on the insurance issue and to ask for input on possible compromises on removal.

In an email sent to the Morning News, Blackfoot resident Clarence Worthen said: "(about) cutting down these trees: the mayor needs to take a stand and say no before all our nice spruce threes are gone."

The City Council also approved fee increases at the City's golf course, which are discussed in a separate article.