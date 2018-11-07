Blackfoot City Council Update
By:
Catie Clark
Wednesday, November 7, 2018
Blackfoot, ID
The Blackfoot City council acted on two different items at its November meeting held on Tuesday evening. The council voted to approve matching funds for a future application to the Idaho Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) grant program. The council also decided to table the proposed design standards ordinance for buildings larger than 25,000 square feet.
Read the entire story in the print edition of the Morning News.
Category: