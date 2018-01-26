Blackfoot Couple present on teaching in Chile

The Grove City chapter of the Sons of Utah Pioneers met on Thursday at the Blackfoot Senior Center. At the meeting, Noel and Carol Johnson gave a presentation on their experiences teaching English in Chile.

The Johnsons have served two LDS missions to South America. Before going to Chile, they spent a year and a half traveling in Argentina inspecting missionary housing. After a break, they spent seven months in Chile teaching English on an olive farm. They returned from Chile in July, 2017.

The farm where the Johnsons taught belongs to AgReserves, Inc., a for-profit company owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They provided instruction in English to the farm's office staff, some of the farm workers and any of their family members who wished to learn. Between 40 to 50 people attended their classes.

The farm was a state of the art facility. Four harvesting machines gathered over 650 tons of olives every day for several weeks and then sent to a modern processing facility onsite to be pressed. The presentation by the Johnsons gave an overview of the entire process from olive to oil.

Richard Lindsay, the local chapter's publicity chairman appreciated the account of Johnsons' Chile adventure. "We enjoyed it (the presentation) immensely," Lindsay said. "It was hard to imagine beforehand how modern and up to date, maybe even ahead of us the farm was."

The Johnsons have traveled extensively in South America, during, between and after their two LDS missions. During their travels, they were about to visit a chapel that Carol Johnson's father and uncle built many years. They had the opportunity to attend church services at the chapel and also met an older woman who remembered the contraction of the chapel.

Teaching comes naturally for Noel Johnson. He coached sports and taught both high school and middle school in the Blackfoot school district for 35 years. He retired in 2002. The Johnsons' presentation on teaching in Chile was preceded by an earlier one on their adventures in South America, given to the students at Mountain View Middle School three weeks ago.

"We love the people of South America," Johnson said. "They are really just like us."