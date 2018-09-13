Blackfoot cracks down on city code violations

The City of Blackfoot is tightening up its enforcement of the city codes regarding unsightly residential and business properties.

The targetted violations include offenses such as:

- Unmowed grass more than six inches tall

- Unmowed weeds more than a foot tall

- Garbage, debris or rubbish on a property, right of way or sidewalk

- Trees or shrubs overhanging, growing into or otherwise obstructing sidewalks or right of ways

- Building exteriors in unsafe or bad condition

- Disassembled, inoperative or unlicensed motor vehicles stored on a premise.

