Blackfoot Craft Fair offers lots of variety

This is the third year the Blackfoot Craft Fair has offered a wide-variety of goods to all comers. The event took place on Saturday at the Needlecraft Building on the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.

Forth-three vendors, offering soup and soap, ribbons and clothing, pottery and art work, quilting and apple goods and more.

The craft fair is the brainchild of Lacey Wehrle and Christa Stufflebeam, both of Blackfoot.

“Blackfoot didn’t have a boutique so we decided to start one,” Stufflebeam said.

She added, “This year we have 43 vendors; we need more space. We had to turn away so many good vendors. We are particular about our vendors. The pricing needs to be right so people can afford to buy Christmas presents and it’s a fun place to see friends.”

Wehrle said, “We started this event to help kids and adults sell their stuff. We have vendors here from Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Boise, Sun Valley and Utah. Most of the goods are homemade.”

