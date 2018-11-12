Blackfoot Craft Fair offers lots of variety

Customers were packed into the aisles between vendors at the Blackfoot Craft Fair that took place Saturday in the Needlecraft Building on the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.Entrepreneur Ava Stufflebeam offers some suckers to her grandmother, Joyce Stufflebeam, at the Blackfoot Craft Fair on Saturday in the Needlecraft Building.Lauren Anderson of Blackfoot not only had artwork on sale but also was creating it to order on Saturday at the Blackfoot Craft Fair that took place in the Needlecraft Building. Quilter Jill Johnson of J. Coterie shows off some of her quilt creations at the Blackfoot Craft Fair on Saturday in the Needlecraft Building.'Look what we found!' The Hess sisters, (from left) Destinee, age 7; Ember, almost 7; and Jade, age 4; enjoyed the crocheted work offered for sale by Kerri Wagner at the Blackfoot Craft Fair on Saturday.  Janna Herron of Woodland Orchards near Tyhee holds one of her gourmet caramel apple creations that were for sale at the Blackfoot Craft Fair on Saturday.
This is the third year the Blackfoot Craft Fair has offered a wide-variety of goods to all comers. The event took place on Saturday at the Needlecraft Building on the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.
Forth-three vendors, offering soup and soap, ribbons and clothing, pottery and art work, quilting and apple goods and more.
The craft fair is the brainchild of Lacey Wehrle and Christa Stufflebeam, both of Blackfoot.
“Blackfoot didn’t have a boutique so we decided to start one,” Stufflebeam said.
She added, “This year we have 43 vendors; we need more space. We had to turn away so many good vendors. We are particular about our vendors. The pricing needs to be right so people can afford to buy Christmas presents and it’s a fun place to see friends.”
Wehrle said, “We started this event to help kids and adults sell their stuff. We have vendors here from Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Boise, Sun Valley and Utah. Most of the goods are homemade.”
