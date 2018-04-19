Blackfoot Elks and Does give to Patriot Field
Elks and Does donated to Patriot Field on Wednesday to help pay for the statue that will be placed there. The Veterans' Program of the Blackfoot Elks #1416 gave $1,000 to the Patriot Field project. The Blackfoot Drove #190 gave $100 to the project. The Idaho Falls Elks Veterans' Program contributed $500. From left stand Mike Marvin, District Deputy, Grand Exalted Ruler; Dolly Anthes, Blackfoot Does veteran volunteer; Justin Neihart, Lecturing Knight; Bingham County Commissioner Whitney Manwaring; Mike Batten, veterans committee member; Lori Marvin, Elks veterans' chairman and district veterans' chairman; Jim 'Bug' Neihart, Leading Knight; and Lori Packer, Blackfoot Elks Exalted Ruler. Patriot Field honors veterans from Bingham County who served the nation.
