Blackfoot Fire Department adds website

It just got easier to get a burn permit in Blackfoot. The Blackfoot Fire Department has launched a new and improved website with burn permits as one of the main features.

"They did a great job putting it together," said Blackfoot Fire Chief Kevin Gray. "This will save us some calls and help people to easily find out more information about us."

Cheyenne Hagar, Administrative Assistant for the fire department, created and produced the website.

"We wanted a website to make it easier to request their burn permit when burning is allowed," Hagar said. "There is also information for business owners about fire codes and they can request inspections. There are many other features on the site including information on fireworks, campfires, CO alarms and water safety."

The Blackfoot Fire Department received more than 220 burn permit requests in the month of April so those permits that are requested online will allow for more to be done at the station.

"It's tough to be on the phone and listen to the radio calls coming in at the same time," Hagar said.

She also noted that the website will be offline when there is a burn ban in effect and people are not allowed to obtain a burn permit.

The website also includes links for kids that will help them learn about fire prevention and safety while playing with Sparky and Smokey the Bear, information about becoming a volunteer, joining the explorer's program as well as the history of the Blackfoot FIre Department.

Hagar spent about a month getting the new site ready. The web address is blackfootfiredepartment.com and it is linked to the City of Blackfoot website.