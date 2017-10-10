Blackfoot Fire Department hosting open house

Do you have what it takes to be a firefighter? Find out on Saturday. The Blackfoot Fire Department is celebrating Fire Prevention Week with an open house from 12-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14. They have several activities planned for both children and adults, including a firefighter agility challenge.

"We are going to have lots of fun things to do," Cheyenne Hagar said. "There will be station tours, a combat challenge where you can save a cat from a tree, check out the fire trucks, visit with Sparky, try on firefighter gear, have refreshments and more."

