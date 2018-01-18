Blackfoot Fire Department making plans

Members of the Blackfoot Fire Department want you to know what they are up to.

"Sometimes people can freak out when we pull up," Fire Marshall Ben Hirschi said. "We want them to know what is going on."

What is going on, is that the fire department is the process helping businesses create pre-fire plans.

"This is something we have done before," Fire Chief Kevin Gray said. "We are going around getting updated information and anybody that missed previously."

