Blackfoot Fire offers Scout Explorer and EMS Post

Are you interested in Exploring Fire and EMS (Emergency Medical Service)?

Blackfoot Fire Explorere Post 4454 is available at the Blackfoot Fire Department, 225 N. Ash St.

"Come learn more about the career opportunities available in Fire/EMS career field," Blackfoot Fire Lt. Dennis Bell said. "Blackfoot Fire Explorer offers hands-on Fire and EMS experiences for interested youth ages 16-21. Come learn how to be a firefighter and how to become an EMT."

He continued, "After the youth qualifies, he or she will be given turn-out gear and will get actual experience on the fire truck or ambulance."

Each person must join the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). The fee to join BSA is $32 per year. The course itself that is offered at the fire station is free.

The first class begins on Wednesday, Nov. 7, from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Blackfoot Fire Station and continues each Wednesday after that. The Explorer year is from November to November.

To read the full story, see it in the Tuesday, Oct. 30, edition of the Morning News.