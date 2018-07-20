Blackfoot gets a charge out of solar cars

Car number 22, where are you? As of Thursday, this all-solar car cruised through Blackfoot on its way to Argo. Designed and built by University of Illinois students, this car and its team are competing in the 2018 American Solar Challenge.

"It was really interesting," Lois Bates said. "I following him all the way to Blackfoot."

Baylor Steidley, his mother and sister say the Argo as it was on Hwy. 26, heading to Arco.

"It was pretty cool," he said. "It's little; the driver fits in a tight space."

Yes, he would be interested in driving it when he is older.

Neely Steidley, Baylor's mother, said, "It was pretty cool. I saw a solar-car race on Public Broadcasting System (PBS) so I knew exactly what it was when I saw it."

The cars travel at highway speeds, clocking up to 50 miles per hour.

To alert drivers, the Argo was led by one vehicle and followed by another.

To read the full story, see it in the Friday, July 20, edition of the Morning News.