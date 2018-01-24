Blackfoot giris win fourth straight

The Blackfoot Lady Broncos took to the road for their final regular season conference game looking to sweep the Skyline Grizzlies in the process. The Broncos had taken down Pocatello, Preston and Idaho Falls in conference sweeps, but had been swept by Century, one of the top ranked teams in the state.

By the time the final buzzer sounded at the end of the fourth quarter, the Broncos held a 62-47 win over the Grizzlies and an 8-2 conference mark, good enough to guarantee the second seed in the conference/district 6 tournament which will get underway on Thursday, Feb. 1 on the Broncos home floor against the winner between the teams seeded third and sixth in the conference.

