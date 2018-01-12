Blackfoot grabs first conference win over Pocatello

BLACKFOOT - The Blackfoot Broncos took step two in the High Country Conference on Thursday night as they invited the Pocatello Indians to town for a contest as everyone in the conference appears to be chasing the two time defending champion Preston Indians. The Broncos would open up a large 20 point lead midway through the third period, before the Indians began hitting some long range three pointers, cutting the lead down to 12 points.

The Broncos would hit enough free throws down the stretch to hold off the Indians and eventually hold the home court advantage by a final of 58-43.

