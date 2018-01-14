Blackfoot grapplers second at Madison Invitational

REXBURG - The Blackfoot Broncos wrestling team returned home from the Madison Invitational Wrestling Tournament with the second place team trophy after accumulating 197.0 points in the two day tournament. Sugar-Salem, the defending state champions in the 3A classification were the tournament champions with 197.5 points, while Shelley, also competing in the 3A classification finished in third with 163.0 points.

Please read the entire article in the Monday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.