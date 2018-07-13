Blackfoot hosts Japanese business reps

Seven representative from Japanese companies visited Blackfoot on Thursday afternoon as part of a four day tour of southern and eastern Idaho business opportunities. The visitors were here to to learn more about the state and to scout out potential opportunities to build future partnerships with local businesses.

The tour was a result of an earlier trip by an Idaho economic development team who visited Japan in April. That group showcased Idaho opportunities to Japanese businesses. One of the people on that trip to Japan was Jan Rogers of the Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho organizaion (REDI) in Idaho Falls.

The Japanese visiting the area this week all expressed a desire back in April to explore business opportunities in Idaho. Rogers from REDI is one of their guides on their four day tour.

The group toured the BiologiQ facility in Blackfoot where they saw the production of potato-based biodegradable plastics. They also stopped at the Idaho Potato Museum where they greeted by Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll and given a brief tour by the museum's executive director Tish Dahmen. They were treated to potato ice cream in the museum's cafe and posed for pictures in front of the giant baked potato out front.

Read the entire story in the July 13 edition of the Morning News.