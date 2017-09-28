Blackfoot Lady Broncos fall to Skyline

BLACKFOOT - The Blackfoot Lady Broncos have been playing better of late and the wins have been coming their way. The Skyline Lady Grizzlies came to town and promptly displayed a defense that appeared to have the Broncos confused for a good part of the game and when they did get their shots, they were not of the kind that usually produce goals.

The end result of the defensive ploy by Skyline was a 2-0 win for the visitors.

