Blackfoot makes new snow plow plan

In response to the winter snow storms of last year, the City of Blackfoot has put together a snow removal plan. Before this, the City did not any formal plan for clearing city streets.

The new plan outlines two phases of snow removal effort and prioritizes the order in which streets will be plowed.

In first phase of response to winter weather conditions, the City will apply salt or salt brine to the City's streets, staring with the primary arterial streets and major intersections. The second phase kicks in when three inches of snow accumulate. This snow depth will cause the City's snow removal equipment to mobilize and begin plowing and grading operations.

The snow that fell during January and February of 2017 was more than anyone had seen in many years. The amount of snow taxed the City of Blackfoot's ability to keep the roads clear. The snow removal effort strained the City's equipment, employees and finances.

The periods of continuous snow fall caused problems for the City. Despite calling in any available trained personnel to supplement the public works staff, finding enough people to run the snow removal equipment was a challenge. Due to safety regulations, public employees can not work overtime operating snow removal equipment, which is large and often difficult to manage on narrow streets. Finances were also a concern last year since money spent on plowing beyond that already allocated would have to be taken from other parts of the City's budget.

Because of the extreme conditions, city hall received many calls from citizens concerned with snow removal. In an article contributed to the Morning News, City of Blackfoot intern Taylor Bingham wrote: "The calls have ranged from understandable concern to overly aggressive diatribes. One gentleman expressed his profuse gratitude for the City's attempts at plowing the streets. He knew they were trying their best and wanted them to know that he appreciated their efforts. Another gentleman called, and with very colorful language, condemned the administrative staff, the workers, and every other person he could think of."

The City of Blackfoot will follow the new formal snow removal plan during any future snowfall conditions.

"We want to be certain that the City's residents know when and how the snow plows will run," said Mayor Marc Carroll. "A snow removal plan was needed so we are offering this one which prioritizes the order in which the streets will be plowed."

There are over 120 miles of streets in Blackfoot. Snow will be removed using a system that prioritizes streets by usage and access to public facilities like schools and the hospital. An integral part of the plan is the snow plow map, which will be uploaded to the cityofblackfoot.org website. The map shows the order in which streets will be plowed using a color coded key. There are two different priority classifications: one for streets where snow is removed by grader and one for streets that will be plowed.

Blackfoot wants citizen feedback on the snow removal plan and encourages the public to leave comments on the plan and the map on the City's Facebook page.