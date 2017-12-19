Blackfoot man arrested for assault, gun threat

A Blackfoot man was arrested Sunday after he attempted to strangle his girlfriend and pointed a gun to her head.

Alex Jennings, 36, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill, attempted strangulation and intentional destruction of a telecommunication line.

According to a Bingham County Sheriff’s Office report, the victim’s sister received text messages asking her to come to her home. That was followed by text messages telling the sister to stay away, and that if Jennings heard knocking he would shoot the victim and himself.

The sister called the Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after deputies arrived, the victim exited the home and deputies arrested Jennings. Two pistols, a rifle and an AR-15 were found inside the home.

The victim said she and Jennings were having an argument when Jennings grabbed her by the neck, threw her against the wall and started choking her, the report said. Jennings then released the victim from his grip and pointed a pistol at her. After the victim caught her breath, Jennings threw her on the floor of the bedroom, pointed the gun at her a second time and threatened to kill her, the report said.

The victim went into the bathroom to shower and attempted to call her sister with a smart watch. Jennings entered the bathroom, took the watch and destroyed it. The victim said she then heard something outside and told Jennings she was going to go outside to smoke a cigarette. When she went outside she found sheriff’s deputies had arrived.

Aggravated assault is punishable with up to five years in prison. Attempted strangulation is punishable with up to 15 years in prison. Intentional destruction of a telecommunication line is a misdemeanor punishable with up to a year in jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21.