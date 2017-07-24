Blackfoot man arrested for Sage Hill robbery

On Sunday evening, July 23, 2017, the Fort Hall Police along with the Bannock County Sheriff’s office and Idaho State Police apprehended Sage Hill Casino robber identified as Dillon McCandless of Blackfoot.

The suspect was stopped on Interstate 15 north of milepost 74. The suspect is currently held in Jefferson County on federal charges of robbery.

On Sunday morning, July 23, 2017, at 2:25 a.m., McCandless walked into the Sage Hill Casino, with a shotgun, and demanded the casino cashier to put money into a bag. After a large amount of money was placed inside the bag, the male individual took the bag, walked out of the casino and got into a truck.

No staff or patrons were harmed. The truck left the casino parking lot and headed south on I-15. The truck is believed to be a newer model GMC Sierra Z71, dark colored (possible black), 4 door crew cab, unknown license plate. The truck appeared to be lifted and has aftermarket rims. This case is currently being investigated by the Fort Hall Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.